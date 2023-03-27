Celebrating Gender - Neutral Fashion

Pairing a saree with tuxedo is surely beyond conventional fahion ideas

Jigyasa Sahay

A Darling Indeed!

Varma elegantly posed wearing a red saree paired with black tuxedo

Vijay Varma Slays in Gender Neutral Saree Paired With Tuxedo

Metallic Red Saree

Transcending boundaries, Varma wore an intricately woven red metallic saree.

Art In Motion

Exuding pure grace, Vijay's gender neutral look will definitely empower and influence millenials.

Jaw Dropping !

Yes, we all dropped our jaws looking at Vijay's empowering elegance.

Red, Black and Blue!

It was not just the attire he donned that took our breath away, his electric blue dyed hair just cannot be missed!

