Pairing a saree with tuxedo is surely beyond conventional fahion ideas
Varma elegantly posed wearing a red saree paired with black tuxedo
Transcending boundaries, Varma wore an intricately woven red metallic saree.
Exuding pure grace, Vijay's gender neutral look will definitely empower and influence millenials.
Yes, we all dropped our jaws looking at Vijay's empowering elegance.
It was not just the attire he donned that took our breath away, his electric blue dyed hair just cannot be missed!
