Women’s Day 2024: 7 Celeb Inspired Makeup Looks To Make A statement
08 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Satin Glow: Kiara Advani in smokey eyes with a hint of satin red on the lips, exudes warmth and sophistication.
Velvet Glamour: Priyanka Chopra presents rich red lips with minimal eye makeup, complemented by a luxurious velvet outfit and a statement necklace.
Natural Radiance: Hania Aamir presents a fresh-faced look with soft pink hues on the cheeks and lips, giving off a natural and youthful radiance.
Metallic Edge: Tamannah Bhatia presents a dramatic eye look with metallic highlights, paired with a nude lip and accessorised with bold silver and purple jewellery.
Radiant in Pink: Kareena Kapoor looks vibrant in pink blush with a subtle eye and glossy nude lip, presenting a fresh and radiant complexion.
Wing it out: Sonam Kapoor strikes a bold look with winged liner paired with a nude lip and a contoured face, adorned with elegant emerald jewellery.
Latte Makeup: Alia Bhatt in a subtle smokey eye with a soft glow on the skin complemented by nude lips, creates a glamorous look.
