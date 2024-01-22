Zeenat Aman's 9 Fashionable Looks That Proves She Is An Evergreen Style Icon
22 Jan, 2024
Simran Keswani
Zeenat Aman in a chic monochrome ensemble with striking white lines accentuating a modern silhouette.
Zeenat Aman exudes boss lady vibes in a black blazer layered over a white t-shirt, accessorised with golden statement accessories.
Zeenat Aman captures a blend of classic and contemporary, draped in a textured overcoat with a hint of crimson, complemented by a string of pearls.
Zeenat Aman looks stunning in a velvet wrap top paired with a graceful pleated skirt, an embodiment of evening sophistication.
Walking the streets with confidence, Zeenat Aman is the epitome of urban chic in an all-black ensemble and statement sunglasses.
Classic polka dots meet modern elegance as Zeenat Aman styles a midi dress with minimalist accessories for a refined look.
In the spotlight, Zeenat Aman is a vision in a graphic print jacket with a bold red collar, adding a pop of colour to a stylish black outfit.
Exuding timeless elegance, Zeenat Aman pairs a bold green blazer with classic shades, embodying effortless sophistication.
Embracing a tropical vibe, Zeenat Aman is radiant in an off-shoulder floral top, paired with summer-ready sunglasses.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Tripti Dimri to Khushi Kapoor: 8 Celeb-Approved Sarees For The Modern Bridesmaid