Flavours of Meghalaya: 8 Must-Try Traditional Delights
26 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Doh Neiiong - A spicy pork curry made with black sesame seeds, ginger, garlic, and other local spices.
Jadoh - A traditional Khasi dish that features red rice cooked with pork, chicken, or beef, along with aromatic spices.
Kyat- This is a rice beer that has undergone fermentation and is known to liven up any gathering.
Minil Songa - A delicious sticky rice dish that has the most aromatic nuttiness.
Nakham Bitchi - A kind of dried fish that can be used to make soup or Bitchi by boiling or frying it.
Pumaloi - A staple food of Meghalaya made of powdered rice steamed in a special pot known as Khiew Ranei.
Sakin Gata- A rice cake that will make you smile as soon as you bite into it.
Tungrymbai- A perfect dish for vegetarians prepared with soya beans, onions, carrots, ginger, and spices.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mental Health to Blood Sugar, 7 Health Benefits of Eating Paneer Tikka