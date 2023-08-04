Friendship Day 2023: 7 One-Day Getaways From Delhi-NCR to Explore
04 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
This friendship's day take a one day trip to hills, heritage forts and more and make splendid memories!
Explore the ruins of cities, hog on delicacies or maybe just unleash the adventure this friendship day with your gang
Morni hills is a beautiful serene scape to escape the city bustle.
Rishikesh is the right place to unleash the adventure junkies
Damdama is an upcoming tourist destination near to Delhi-NCR
Neemrana Forts is a heritage resort for a fun staycation.
The pink city of Jaipur is never not enough for a fun trip!
Agra is one of the easiest trips to make with friends from Delhi-NCR and explore the history and also make memories
Unchagaon is a 19-century fort. Explore the fun of rural India with your gang
