From Alia Bhatt To Ranbir Kapoor_ 7 Bollywood Celebs Who Didn’t Go To College
15 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
After finishing Class 12, Aamir Khan, the "perfectionist" of the B-Town did not enrol in college. He started acting professionally after joining a theatre company.
Alia Bhatt made her debut in 2012 with the film Student of the Year. After the huge success of the movie, Alia Bhatt did not feel like going to college.
Arjun Kapoor, the Ki and Ka actor, is not a Class 12 graduate. He dropped out of Class 12 and never considered going back to school.
The Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone accepted in an interview that she left graduation for a modelling career.
The “Queen” of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut wanted to become a doctor, but, due to some unforeseen circumstances the actress couldn’t pursue her dream.
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor Ranbir Kapoor has not even completed high school. After completing his 10th, Ranbir informed his parents that he didn’t want to study more.
Salman Khan did his schooling at the Scindia School, but the actor decided not to enrol in college and pursued his passion for acting.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tripti Dimri is a Splash of Sunshine in Yellow Ruffled Dress