From Deepika To Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars who have aced Black Saree Look
24 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Actress Priyanka Chopra channels her inner desi girl in this embroidered black saree.
Deepika Padukone aced this classic black saree with a golden border and a sleek bun.
Kiara Advani looks drop-dead radiant in this see-through black saree paired with a gold and green necklace.
Kriti Sanon flaunts her beauty in this ornate Manish Malhotra saree.
Malaika Arora's glitter black saree has won our hearts and its full sleeves blouse looks so classy.
Parineeti Chopra donned an embroidered black saree, giving inspiration for the ideal cocktail look.
Janhvi Kapoor surely radiates a retro vibe in this see-through black saree.
Kangana Ranaut opted for a shimmer black saree by Sabyasachi at the Cannes Festival 2018.
Shilpa Shetty opted for a casual yet chic look in this black saree paired with a floral print blouse.
