From Malaika Arora To Kiara Advani: Top Makeup Trends of 2024
08 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Malaika Arora’s natural makeup look with nude lips will go with every outfit of yours.
Kiara Advani sets another trend by giving a dewy makeup look with glossy lips.
Deepika Padukone embraces a bold look with black smoky eyes and nude lips.
Jahnvi Kapoor shines in natural dewy makeup with pink lips and tinted cheeks.
Nora Fatehi gives wedding makeup inspiration with glittery eyes, pink lips and blushed cheeks.
Tripti Dimri opts for a classic red lip look and nude eyes to let the bold lips take all the attention.
Alia Bhatt’s signature bindi look is a classic makeup trend that can never go out of style.
