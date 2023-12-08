From Suhana Khan To Alia Bhatt: 7 Christmas Looks Inspired By Indian Celebs

08 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Christmas is just around the corner, so get ready with your perfect outfit to rock this hot chocolate season.

Here are some Christmas looks inspired by your favourite Bollywood celebs

Kiara Advani's Red Slit Gown Is a Show-stopper that features sheer detailing and a long train.

Take a cue from the Bollywood queen Alia Bhatt for looking glamorous in this red deep-neck gown

Ananya Panday raises the temperature in this beautiful red saree paired with a stylish blouse.

Anushka Sharma looks ravishing in this tube-red gown featuring a short veil.

Janhvi kapoor

Sara Ali Khan gives us fashion inspiration for this Christmas in a red bodycon dress paired with a cropped jacket.

Suhana Khan gives boss lady vibes in a red pantsuit and proves that she’s here to rule.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Inspiring Stories On Mental Health To Read

 Find Out More