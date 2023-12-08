From Suhana Khan To Alia Bhatt: 7 Christmas Looks Inspired By Indian Celebs
08 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Christmas is just around the corner, so get ready with your perfect outfit to rock this hot chocolate season.
Here are some Christmas looks inspired by your favourite Bollywood celebs
Kiara Advani's Red Slit Gown Is a Show-stopper that features sheer detailing and a long train.
Take a cue from the Bollywood queen Alia Bhatt for looking glamorous in this red deep-neck gown
Ananya Panday raises the temperature in this beautiful red saree paired with a stylish blouse.
Anushka Sharma looks ravishing in this tube-red gown featuring a short veil.
Sara Ali Khan gives us fashion inspiration for this Christmas in a red bodycon dress paired with a cropped jacket.
Suhana Khan gives boss lady vibes in a red pantsuit and proves that she’s here to rule.
