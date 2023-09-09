G20 Summit 2023: How to Keep Yourself Busy During Road Block? 10 Tips
Cook: The best way to utilize your time is to cook your favourite recipes or try a new one.
Self-care: Try giving yourself a good time by pampering your skin with DIY face masks, facials and a relaxing bath.
Play Board Games: Relive those old memories of playing board games with your family or friends like ludos, carrom, chess and more.
Family Time: Initiate a conversation with your loved ones and spend some quality time with them to strengthen your bond.
Get Creative: Be creative and engage yourself in some DIY arts and crafts.
Take a Good Nap: Utilize this time for a lengthy nap because it is difficult to unwind throughout a hectic day.
Yoga: Take some time to relax and relieve your body by practising yoga at home.
Binge-Watch: Grab your popcorn and watch some latest movies and web shows.
Plan a Trip: If you live on the outskirts of Delhi, then you can plan a short trip outside the restricted area with your loved ones.
Read a Book: Try to finish an old novel that you have to leave in the middle due to your hectic schedule.
