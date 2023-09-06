G20 Weekend: 10 Best Weekend Getaways From Delhi-NCR
06 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Due to incoming G20 summit, people in Delhi might get a chance to plan a quick weekend getaway.
Pushkar is one of the best places to explore in Rajasthan. With its natural beauty and royalty combines, it is a delight.
Kanatal is another beautiful hill station with its vistas, lakes, waterfalls and more!
Udaipur is the city of lakes but is much more beyond that. explore the water views, forts and sumptuous Rajasthani cuisine.
If you still haven't explored the vibrance of culture in Jaipur, this is the time to take a quick trip and enjoy the streets on the pink city.
Lansdowne in Uttarakhand is a known for its panoramic vistas. It is a great weekend getaway to explore.
Amritsar also is a good choice for a quick trip. Visit the golden temple and other historical places here.
Never not a great time for adventure. Book a trip to Bir Billing and get that adventure junkie out!
