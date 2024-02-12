Galentine’s Glam: 8 Hina Khan-Inspired Looks For Your Girl Gang
12 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Hina Khan exudes confidence in a vibrant orange bodycon dress with voluminous draped sleeves.
Radiating charm, Hina Khan wears a red floral dress with puffed sleeves, ideal for a tropical Galentine's getaway.
Hina Khan looks effervescent in a floral pink ruffled mini dress, perfect for a bubbly Galentine's toast.
Capturing the breezy island vibe, Hina Khan is enchanting in a flowing pink gown with lace detailing.
Glittering in glamour, Hina Khan stuns in a strapless purple sequin gown, exuding elegance.
Chic and sophisticated, Hina Khan dons a halter-neck red jumpsuit with a peek-a-boo waist cutout.
Flirty in coral pink, Hina Khan sports a ruched mini dress with dramatic sleeves, paired with black heels.
Bold and playful, Hina Khan dazzles in a red and white daisy print dress paired with sleek black heels.
