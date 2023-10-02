Gandhi Jayanti: 7 Statues Dedicated to Bapu Outside India
Every year, October 2nd is designated as Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. Let's explore the monuments honouring Mahatma Gandhi throughout the world as Indians celebrate Bapu's birth anniversary.
Here are some different monuments in Abroad dedicated to father of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi.
Another Mahatma Gandhi monument is located in Westminster, London.
(Photo:@commons.wikimedia.org)
There is also a Mahatma Gandhi statue installed in Madrid, Spain.
(Photo:@commons.wikimedia.org)
The statue of Mahatma Gandhi is also located in Paramaribo, Suriname.
(Photo:@commons.wikimedia.org)
Another Mahatma Gandhi statue is in New York, USA.
(Photo:@Wikipedia)
Mahatma Gandhi's bronze statue was installed in Johannesburg, South Africa. It was inaugurated in October 2003 on his birthday.
(Photo:@Wikipedia)
The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was installed in Geneva, Switzerland.
(Photo:@Flickr)
The beautiful walking statue of Mahatma Gandhi is placed in Washington, DC, USA.
(Photo:@Tripadvisor)
