Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 10 Must-Know Facts About Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja
19 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Lalbaugcha Raja is Mumbai's most iconic Ganpati that just cannot be missed.
It is known for its magnificent size and intricate craftsmanship.
It was founded by a fisherman community in 1934 - Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug.
This year it will complete 90 years of its celebration.
It is usually 18-20 feet tall. Every year it is adorned differently with a different theme and ambience.
Ratnakar Kambli Jr is the sculptor behind the historic idol. The unveiling of the idol is celebrated with great vigour.
Everyyear over 1.5 million devotees visit the historic Ganpati pandal.
Lalbaugcha Raja translates as The king of Lalbaug.
Lalbaugcha Raja is ascribed as the Navasacha Ganpati - the one who fulfills all wishes.
People wait from 5-10 hours or more in the lines just to pay their tribute.
It has the biggest visarjan process as well. It begins 10 am in the morning and is completed at dawn the next day.
