Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Glimpses Of Lalbaugcha Raja
Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled first look of Mumbai's one of the most popular Ganesha idols on September 15.
This marks the 90th year of Lalbaug Cha Raja.
The pandal is open to the public from September 19 to September 28, attracting lakhs of devotees who visit every year to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.
The mandal was founded in 1934 at South Mumbai's Lalbaug Market.
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations started across the country from Tuesday onwards.
Like every year, a huge number of devotees are expected to visit one of Mumbai's most popular Ganesha idols.
For Lalbaugcha Raja’s darshan, there are two lines—the 'Navsachi line' and the 'Mukh Darshanachi line.
You can watch the live darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja on the mandal's official YouTube channel and social media handles.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Dog Breeds Which Are Best For Senior Citizens