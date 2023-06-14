Lord Ganesha is the bestower of knowledge, wisdom, enlightenment, health and prosperity.
14 Jun, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
A glimpse at twelve ancient Lord Ganesha temples in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India.
Ark Vinayak: The devotees who pray at this temple on Sundays, their all desires are fulfilled, as per Kashi Khand.
Asha Vinayak: According to Kashi Khand, all desires of devotees are fulfilled who pray to Lord Ganesha with devotion.
Abhay Vinayak: Those who worship this form of Lord Ganesha, are freed from all fears.
Bhimchandi Vinayak: According to legend, worshiping Bhimchandi Vinayak will remove all fears from the devotee’s mind.
Dwar Vinayak: This ancient form of Lord Ganesha guards Kashi from evil forces, according to Kashi Khand.
Dhundhiraj Vinayak: According to religious beliefs, devotees who regularly offer prayers to Dhundhiraj Vinayak get rid of all the sins and attain salvation.
Durg Vinayak: According to Kashi Khand, sincere prayer to Durg Vinayak will remove all misfortunes.
Gaja Vinayak: The devotees who worship this Vinayak with sincerity will get all the materialistic happiness in life.
Gyan Vinayak: This form of Lord Ganesha also protects the citizens of Kashi from negative forces according to Kashi Khand.
Lambodar Vinayak Chintamani: This temple is known for blessing the devotees with spiritual energy to face obstacles and problems.
Maharaj Vinayak: This ancient temple has three-eyed Lord Ganesha idol known as the remover of obstacles and miseries.
Mitra Vinayak: According to Kashi Khand, Mitra Vinayak blesses devotees with success and prosperity.
