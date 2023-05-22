Gigi Hadid fashionably takes over Cannes in stunning Gown
Gigi Hadid serves this year's finest red carpet moments
Gigi Hadid walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a custom Zac Posen gown.
Gigi's ensemble features a strapless bodycon silhouett with a corseted bodice and a fishtail structure
Gigi accessorised the ensemble with diamond jewels, including statement rings, a necklace, and gorgeous earrings
For glam picks, Gigi went with side-parted open locks and subtle makeup look
Gigi Hadid struck some amazing poses in her sensational custom gown
The silhouette of the gown accentuated Gigi’s lean figure making her look phenomenal.
Gigi Hadid seek inspiration from Sister Bella for her red carpet look at Cannes Film Festival
