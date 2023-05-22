Gigi Hadid fashionably takes over Cannes in stunning Gown

22 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Gigi Hadid serves this year's finest red carpet moments

Gigi Hadid walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a custom Zac Posen gown.

Gigi's ensemble features a strapless bodycon silhouett with a corseted bodice and a fishtail structure

Gigi accessorised the ensemble with diamond jewels, including statement rings, a necklace, and gorgeous earrings

For glam picks, Gigi went with side-parted open locks and subtle makeup look

Gigi Hadid struck some amazing poses in her sensational custom gown

The silhouette of the gown accentuated Gigi’s lean figure making her look phenomenal.

Gigi Hadid seek inspiration from Sister Bella for her red carpet look at Cannes Film Festival

