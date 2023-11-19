Australian Cricketer Glen Maxwell's Net Worth
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is hailed as one of the most destructive batters in the world.
In addition to his powerful batting, Glenn Maxwell's bowling and fielding abilities may also alter the outcome of a match.
Net Worth: The cricket player has many revenue sources thanks to all of his commercial sponsorships both domestically and abroad. Consequently, the approximate value of Maxwell's net worth is Rs. 108 crores.
Monthly Income: The cricket player makes around Rs. 1.5 crores every month after deducting his IPL fee, his pay from the Australian Cricket Board, and any other brand endorsements.
Whopping Fees: Glenn Maxwell is paid Rs. 8.5 lakhs for an ODI, Rs. 5.6 lakhs for a T20I, and Rs. 11 lakhs for a Test match.
Winner Streaks: Throughout the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 14 seasons, the Australian pioneer participated and scored some iconic fifty-scores. He has earned a total of 63 crores rupees.
Personal Life: The 35-year-old cricketer married an Indian woman, Vini Raman, and has a two-month-old son, Logan.
Marriage: On March 18, 2022, Glenn and Vini exchanged wedding vows in accordance with Christian tradition. Then, on March 27, they made their vows in a customary Tamil marriage.
