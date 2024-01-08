Golden Globe 2024: 8 Best-Dressed Celebrities at The Mega Event
Selena Gomez arrived at the Golden Globes in a stunning red dress featuring black crystal embroidery flowers and an asymmetrical skirt.
Oprah Winfrey dazzled in a custom-fitted long-sleeve purple gown at the red carpet
Jennifer Lopez showcased the perfect blend of grace and elegance in pastel pink gown at Golden Globes 2024
Dua Lipa made heads turn in a black exquisite off-the-shoulder gown with stunning gold embellishment.
Friends star Jenifer Aniston made a jaw-dropping appearance in a black strapless dress.
Margot Robbie, the Barbie movie superstar arrived in a showstopping bright pink gown featuring a plunging v-neckline
Taylor Swift dazzled on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a shimmering green gown
