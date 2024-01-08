Golden Globe 2024: 8 Best-Dressed Celebrities at The Mega Event

08 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Selena Gomez arrived at the Golden Globes in a stunning red dress featuring black crystal embroidery flowers and an asymmetrical skirt.

Oprah Winfrey dazzled in a custom-fitted long-sleeve purple gown at the red carpet

Jennifer Lopez showcased the perfect blend of grace and elegance in pastel pink gown at Golden Globes 2024

Dua Lipa made heads turn in a black exquisite off-the-shoulder gown with stunning gold embellishment.

Friends star Jenifer Aniston made a jaw-dropping appearance in a black strapless dress.

Margot Robbie, the Barbie movie superstar arrived in a showstopping bright pink gown featuring a plunging v-neckline

Taylor Swift dazzled on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a shimmering green gown

