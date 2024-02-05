Grammy 2024: The Best-Red Carpet Looks to NOT Miss
12-time Grammy winner Taylor looked mesmerising in a show-stopping black and white Schiaparelli gown with thigh-slit and black opera sleeves.
Lana Del Rey wore a chic all-black ensemble at the 2024 Grammys.
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a classic gown shape in this gun metal latex number
German Korean classical musician Gina Alice Redlinger dazzled in an elegant scarlet floral dress and black platform shoes
Australian singer Kylie Minogue wore a red dress with satin lace weave corset bodice and shoulder train
Singer Caroline Polachek brought some vampy glamour to the red carpet with a flared vintage Olivier Theyskens dress
Actor and singer Kat Graham arrived in a cream-colored dress with a structured cape from Stéphane
Coco Jones Shined on the Grammys Red Carpet in a Shimmering transparent Gown
Dua Lipa made things classy in a silver gown complemented by Tiffany jewellery at the 2024 Grammys
