Grammy Awards 2024: 8 Most Bizarre Red-Carpet Looks

05 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Miley Cyrus wore a custom gown made with golden safety pins. Well, Internet has mixed reactions about her red-carpet look

Doja Cat wore a sheer strapless dress that allowed her show to off the temporary tattoos she placed all over her body.

Blac Chyna also chose to attend the event in a daring feathered creation and matching black gloves

Shania Twain instantly arrived in a very striking polka dot suit and a large matching hat

Singer Gayle stood from the crowd in a daring sheer lace dress when she arrived at the event

Singer Hannah Monds donned a stylish black top paired with a voluminous pink skirt

Actress Alisha Gaddis went for an extreme floral gown at the Grammy Awards 2024

Law & Order actress Amanda donned a green colour-clashing suit and shirt combination

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Haldi Outfits: 8 Celeb-Approved Looks in Yellow To Steal For Your Wedding Wardrobe

 Find Out More