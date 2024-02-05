Grammy Awards 2024: 8 Most Bizarre Red-Carpet Looks
Miley Cyrus wore a custom gown made with golden safety pins. Well, Internet has mixed reactions about her red-carpet look
Doja Cat wore a sheer strapless dress that allowed her show to off the temporary tattoos she placed all over her body.
Blac Chyna also chose to attend the event in a daring feathered creation and matching black gloves
Shania Twain instantly arrived in a very striking polka dot suit and a large matching hat
Singer Gayle stood from the crowd in a daring sheer lace dress when she arrived at the event
Singer Hannah Monds donned a stylish black top paired with a voluminous pink skirt
Actress Alisha Gaddis went for an extreme floral gown at the Grammy Awards 2024
Law & Order actress Amanda donned a green colour-clashing suit and shirt combination
