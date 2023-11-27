Guru Purab SPECIAL: 10 Sikh Gurus Who Established Essence Of Sikhism
Guru Nanak: He was the first Guru and said to be founder of the religion, Guru Nanak was born on 15 April 1469 and his date of death is 22 September 1539.
Guru Angad: Guru Angad was the second Guru after Guru Nanak. He was born on 31 March 1504 and took up the Guruship on 7 September 1539.
Guru Amar Das: Guru Amar Das was born on 5 May 1479, attained Guruism on 26 March 1552 and passed away in 1574.
Guru Ram Das: The fourth Guru of the Sikhs. He became a Guru on 1 September 1574 and passed away on 1 September 1581. Har
Guru Arjan: He complied the Guru Grant Sahib. Guru Arjan attained Guruship on 1 September 1581.
Guru Har Gobind: The sixth Sikh Guru attained Guruism on 25 May 1606 and died in 1644.
Guru Har Rai: He became a Sikh Guru on 3 March 1644.
Guru Har Krishan: He was the youngest and a Guru for the shortest duration of just 7 years.
Guru Tegh Bahadur: He was the second last human Guru and was born in 1621 and died on in 1675.
Guru Gobind Singh: He was the final Guru of Sikhism and became a Guru on 11 November 1675 at the tender age of 9.
