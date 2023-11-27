Guru Nanak Jayanti: 7 Interesting Facts About Golden Temple to Know
On the auspicious day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, devotees usually visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Here are 7 interesting facts about the religious place.
Golden Temple was constructed by the fifth Sikh Guru known as Guru Arjan. In, fact he was the one who designed it.
When it was built, it was covered with 24-karat real gold.
Baba Deep Singh, one of the martyrs, had taken his last breath inside the Golden Temple.
This temple has four entrances, which means it is open to all religions.
Golden Temple is surrounded by a pond named Amrit Sarovar. It is considered sacred by devotees. They also believe that taking a bath in this holy water will purify their karma.
This temple is visited by millions of devotees who work as volunteers for free. They offer Sewa to others.
The Golden Temple kitchen serves food to all the devotees. Its langar Sewa never stops.
