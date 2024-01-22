Hansika Motwani’s 7 Indian Looks That Scream Elegance
22 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Hansika Motwani steps into the enchanting world of fashion in a gorgeous powder blue Pakistani kurta set.
Hansika Motwani brings the glamour to life in a white sheer saree paired with a fully embellished blouse.
Hansika Motwani embraces royalness in a burnt orange suit set, featuring embroidery on sleeves and on the edges of the kurta.
Hansika Motwani looks resplendent in a red embellished crop top and pants teamed up with a matching cape for a perfect indo-western look.
Hansika Motwani takes her fashion game up a notch in a red velvet saree featuring texture all over.
Hansika Motwani gives total bahu vibes in a hot pink embroidered kurta set.
Hansika Motwani looks like a dream in this bold blue skirt set featuring a statement sleeve on one side.
