Hansika Motwani’s 7 Indian Looks That Scream Elegance

22 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Hansika Motwani steps into the enchanting world of fashion in a gorgeous powder blue Pakistani kurta set.

Hansika Motwani brings the glamour to life in a white sheer saree paired with a fully embellished blouse.

Hansika Motwani embraces royalness in a burnt orange suit set, featuring embroidery on sleeves and on the edges of the kurta.

Hansika Motwani looks resplendent in a red embellished crop top and pants teamed up with a matching cape for a perfect indo-western look.

Hansika Motwani takes her fashion game up a notch in a red velvet saree featuring texture all over.

Hansika Motwani gives total bahu vibes in a hot pink embroidered kurta set.

Hansika Motwani looks like a dream in this bold blue skirt set featuring a statement sleeve on one side.

