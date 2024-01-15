Hanuman Chalisa: 10 Unknown Facts About Lord Hanuman
Pawanputra Hanuman was believed to be an embodiment of Lord Shiva and is revered for his exceptional display of power, unwavering dedication, and resolute determination.
For Lord Rama's long life, the deity once smeared sindoor all over his body.
Lord Hanuman once turned down the gift of Goddess Sita.
'Hanuman' means 'disfigured jaw' in Sanskrit.
Despite being a brahmchari, Lord Hanuman had a son named Makardhwaja.
When the court was adjourned after Lord Ram became King, Narada - infamous for causing discord between Ram and Hanuman - requested Hanuman to greet all the sages except Vishwamitra because he was a King previously.
Hanuman also wrote his own version of the Ramayan, which was said to be superior to Valmiki's.
Both Lord Hanuman and Lord Bhima were brothers.
When the time came for Lord Rama's death, Lord Hanuman forbade Yama from claiming him.
In the Sanskrit language, Lord Hanuman has 108 names!
