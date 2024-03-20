Happiness Day: 7 Habits to Practise Self Love and Be Happier
20 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Why celebrate happiness on a single day when little steps daily can help us be a little more happy and gleeful everyday!
Gratitude: Practicing gratitude can help to lift up your mood and induces of sense of happiness.
When we smile, the brain releases dopamine making us feel more happy.
Meditation: Deep breathing exercises helps to calm down the body, reduce stress.
Exercising is not just to be healthy and fit but also reduces, stress, anxiety boosting happy hormone and self-esteem.
Compliment: Act of kindness goes a long way. Complimenting others will not only brighten their day but yours too!
Journaling: Expressing emotions lightens up the heart, reduces the overwhelming emotions and can help to look at things with a new perspective.
Good Sleep: Proper good quality sleep for 7-8 hours is important for healthier brain function.
