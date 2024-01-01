Happy New Year 2024: 10 Detox Drinks For After Party Hangover
Berry Detox Water: Mix strawberries, blueberries and raspberries for a fresh morning.
Lemon Water: Nothing is better and classic than a refreshing sip of lemon and warm water. It helps flush out toxins from your body.
Aloe Vera Water: Mix aloe vera juice with coconut water for a hydrating experience for your body.
Green Tea: It is known for its antioxidant properties that help to promote overall being.
Cucumber Mint-Infused Water: Hydrate your body with the goodness of cucumber and mint. It will help you flush out toxins.
Amla Shots: Indian gooseberry that comes with the goodness of vitamin C aids metabolism and digestion.
Fruit Juice: Make the most of your winter by dunking down juices made with fresh fruits and vegetables.
Green Smoothie: Mix spinach, kale, and green apple with a hint of lemon for a power-packed smoothie.
Turmeric Golden Milk: Get the goodness of turmeric with golden milk. Mix turmeric, ginger and warm milk for winter mornings.
Lemon Ginger Tea: Start your day with warm water, lemon and ginger to boost metabolism.
