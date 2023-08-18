Having trouble deciding what to dress this year for Teej? With these styles inspired by Bollywood stars, we have you covered.
Aditi Rao Hydari's magnificent looks in floral print Anarkali left us speechless. She completed her look with a black bindi and beautiful statement earrings.
Kajol paired her dark red saree with a chocker necklace and red lipstick. You never go wrong with a basic!
Suhana Khan captivated our hearts in this red saree. She went bold with her makeup, and we totally loved it!
Janhvi Kapoor looked breathtaking in her no-makeup makeup look in green. Her traditional look in a green saree and contrasting blouse proves that simplicity can go a long way.
Sara Ali Khan rocked her hot red look with matching eyeshadow and lipstick. She completed her look with the stunning mangtika.
Kiara Advani draped a green saree and accentuated her look with natural makeup and a low-hair bun.
Madhuri Dixit's light makeup looks marvellous, which she paired with her elegant smile.
Ananya Pandey looked ravishing in Manish Malhotra's yellow-coloured saree with light makeup. She added a black bindi and let those magnificent earrings make a statement.
Katrina Kaif's dewy makeup with a beautiful red saree made a perfect festive look for Hariyali Teej. She took away our breath in a dainty black bindi and those statement earrings.
You can opt for Tara Sutaria's traditional look in lehenga, which she paired with a complementary statement necklace and mangtika. Her glossy makeup just added to the entire look.
