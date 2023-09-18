How Much Sleep You Need According To Your Age - In Pics
18 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Newborns (0-3 months): Newborns typically need 14-17 hours of sleep per day
Infants (4-11 months): Infants require about 12-15 hours of sleep per day
Toddlers (1-2 years): Toddlers need around 11-14 hours of sleep
Preschoolers (3-5 years): Preschool-aged children typically require 10-13 hours of sleep
School-Age Children (6-13 years): School-age children should aim for 9-11 hours of sleep
Teenagers (14-17 years): Teenagers often need 8-10 hours of sleep each night
Young Adults (18-25 years): Young adults and adults up to age 25 generally require 7-9 hours of sleep.
Adults (26-64 years): Most adults in this age range need 7-9 hours of sleep to function at their best.
Older Adults (65+ years): Older adults may find 7-8 hours of sleep sufficient, although individual variations occur.
