Women have to suffer pain during menstruation every month. Here are some tips to follow for reducing period pain naturally.
A hot water bag helps in reducing period pain.
Yoga exercises like cobra pose, cat-cow pose and child's pose can help to reduce period pain.
Getting enough sleep is also essential for not having severe period pain.
A message with essential oils like lavender, rose, and clove can help ease your period pain.
Keeping yourself hydrated will give you relief during these painful days.
Turmeric is beneficial during period days, as it has anti-inflammatory properties.
Avoid taking fatty foods, caffeine and salty foods during your menstruation. These foods cause bloating and water retention in your body.
Eating green leafy vegetables during these days can ease your pain.
Dairy products such as milk and cheese can help to reduce muscle cramps during menstruation.
