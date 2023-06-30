You must avoid eating high animal protein foods because it increases uric acid.
Drinking more water is an effective method to prevent kidney stones.
You can also try fluids like lemon-lime soda and fruit juice to keep yourself hydrated and pass out the kidney stones.
Did you know that if your urine is less acidic, the chances of stones become less?
Avoid foods like sweet potato, sandwiches, french fries, or soda to prevent kidney stones.
Add calcium-rich foods like dark leafy green vegetables, yoghurt and other items to prevent kidney stones.
A diet full of nutrients, fruits, and vegetables, low in salt and sugar, can be good for your health, especially when you have stones.
Add plant-based foods to your diet chart that includes seeds and legumes.
Make sure you exercise regularly to shed some extra kilos and maintain blood pressure for your kidney health.
You can also go for some herbal substances, but remember to ask your doctor first.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Vastu Tips For Buying Your Dream House