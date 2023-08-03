Shoe bite is not only painful but annoying for everyone. Here are some tips to follow for preventing shoe bites:
The basic one goes without saying that you should switch to comfortable footwear.
Apply some antibiotic ointment in your infected area, do not leave it open as it will attract more germs and bacteria.
Apply ice on your affected area to get instant relief from your pain.
You can also wear shocks for sometime as it reduces the friction between your feet and the shoes.
Apply some bandage on your affected area as it helps to reduce the pain.
Apply some toothpaste to your affected area. Leave it open for a while, then clean it with some damp clothes.
You can also apply some Vaseline jelly to the infected area.
You can also apply aloe vera gel since it possesses healing and anti-inflammatory effects.
You must AVOID picking at your blisters as they can lead to severe infection.
