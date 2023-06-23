Cucumber is a healthy and nutritious summer vegetable that contains fiber, vitamin K, potassium, and carbs.
Do you know why cucumber is often recommended during summer? The vegetable keeps your body hydrated during the scorching hot weather.
Cucumber is often consumed in a salad or raita. People also enjoy munching cucumber with some chaat masala.
However, cucumber often spoils your taste because of its bitterness. Here are three simple hacks to remove that bitterness from cucumber.
Rubbing the ends is one of the common ways to remove bitterness from cucumber.
Remove the cucumber cap and rub it in a circular motion until you see a foam-like appearance. Repeat the process twice or thrice and wash it off.
The salt sprinkling method is another method to get rid of the bitterness of the cucumber.
Cut the cucumber into two halves lengthwise and sprinkle some salt on the edges. Rub them together and wash them off.
The fork furrows method requires you to cut the edges of the cucumber and peel its skin before slicing it into pieces.
Now take a fork and runs it into the cucumber up and down till its fork furrows. Make sure you wash it off before consuming it.
