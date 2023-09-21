How to Revive Your Dead Plant? 10 Tips
Plants beautify our home with their presence. So, it's our duty to look after them. Here are some tips to revive your dying plant.
Look closely at the roots of the plants. Are there any signs of life in them?
Check if you overwater your plant. How to know? Their leaves are usually brown or yellow.
You can revive your plant by soaking it in water for a few hours.
Make sure you chop off your dead leaves to protect other leaves from being harmed.
Check if your plants require more or less humidity and place them accordingly.
If your plant is dying from malnourishment, then all it needs is nutrients to re-grow. Remember to feed them the necessary fertilizer for healthy growth.
Take care of your plant and be patient till it grows back.
