I Love You in French: Je t’aime, pronounced as “Zhuh-Tem”
I Love You in Spanish: Te quiero, pronounced as “The-Kyeh-Roh”
I Love You in German: Ich liebe dich, pronounced as “Ish-Liebe-Dish”
I Love You in Croatian: Volim te pronounced as “Vol-Eem-Tae”
I Love You in Italian: Ti amo pronounced as “Tee-Ah-Moh”
I Love You in Portuguese: Eu te amo, pronounced as “Eu-Tu-Aemo”
I Love You in Swedish: Jag alskar dig, pronounced as “Yarg-Ell-Scar-Day”
I Love You in Romanian: Te iubesc, pronounced as “Te- Ju'besk”
I Love You in Polish: Kocham Cię, pronounced as “Ko-Kham-Che”
I Love You in Turkish: Seni seviyorum, pronounced as “Sen-you-seviyorum”
