Hypertension: 10 Foods to Manage High Blood Pressure
Olive Oil comes with numerous health advantages, including low blood pressure and other risk factors for heart diseases.
Grapefruit, Oranges, and Lemons are loaded with vitamins and minerals that help to reduce low blood pressure.
Leafy Greens, like spinach and other green veggies, contain potassium and magnesium help to reduce low blood pressure.
Yoghurt is a nutrient-dense dairy product packed with minerals that help regulate blood pressure.
Legumes are rich in nutrients such as magnesium and potassium that help regulate blood pressure.
Adding Broccoli to your diet can help you reduce high blood pressure.
Tomatoes contain a pigment called lycopene, which reduces heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure.
Eggs are nutrient-dense food which can be included in your meal to manage high blood pressure.
Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are some of the berries that may reduce blood pressure.
Nuts have sources of nutrients, including fibre and arginine, which help to reduce high BP.
