Hypertension: 7 Exercises to Control High BP
150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise each week can help lower high blood pressure
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese practice that has been proven to have a positive impact on blood pressure
Practicing yoga regularly has been linked to lower blood pressure levels.
High-Intensity Interval Training results in reducing blood pressure and improving cardiovascular fitness in a short period of time.
Incorporate strength training and resistance exercises using weights, and resistance bands that can help reduce high blood pressure.
Pilates can help lower high blood pressure by promoting body relaxation.
Swimming is an excellent option for those with hypertension as it helps with cardiovascular fitness and provides an overall-body workout.
