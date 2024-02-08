IAS Officer Smita Sabharwal's Handloom Saree Collection

08 Feb, 2024

Kritika Vaid

Smita Sabharwal is the youngest female IAS officer.

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal cracked the UPSC exam in first attempt

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal loves handloom sarees and keeps on sharing her pics on social media

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal wore a cream colour silk handloom saree

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal wore a cotton blue ikkath saree

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal has a lemon yellow silk saree

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal wore a silk handloom saree in blue-green colour. She wore it on National Handloom Day

IAS officer Smita in a woven ikkat pocampally cotton saree

Smita Sabharwal wore a soft mulmul cotton handloom saree

