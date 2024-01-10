IAS Officer Tina Dabi's Stylish Looks

10 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Tina Dabi looks beautiful in a dark blue embroidered lehenga paired with matching accessories.

Tina Dabi embraces her simplicity in a blue-printed top styled with a wide smile on her face.

IAS officer Tina Dabi looks adorable in a boho dress teamed up with a pair of matching earrings.

Tina Dabi exudes elegance in an off-white saree paired with gold jewellery. She completed her look with a gajra bun.

Tina Dabi looks beautiful in a black long dress paired with a matching blazer. She wore this outfit on her birthday.

Tina Dabi looks like an Indian goddess in a red embroidered lehenga that she wore at her wedding.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Kerala

 Find Out More