IAS Officer Tina Dabi's Stylish Looks
10 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Tina Dabi looks beautiful in a dark blue embroidered lehenga paired with matching accessories.
Tina Dabi embraces her simplicity in a blue-printed top styled with a wide smile on her face.
IAS officer Tina Dabi looks adorable in a boho dress teamed up with a pair of matching earrings.
Tina Dabi exudes elegance in an off-white saree paired with gold jewellery. She completed her look with a gajra bun.
Tina Dabi looks beautiful in a black long dress paired with a matching blazer. She wore this outfit on her birthday.
Tina Dabi looks like an Indian goddess in a red embroidered lehenga that she wore at her wedding.
