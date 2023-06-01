Important Attributes of Lord Krishna We Must Know
When you think of Lord Krishna, the first thing that comes to mind is his flute and maakhan!
The very essence of Krishna as a child was his mischievous and playful pranks, and yet, his joyful nature melted everyone's heart!
Don't we all relate to his mischievous act of stealing to end his maakhan craving? But his respect for his mother and teachers also warms our hearts.
Lord Krishna's name is synonymous with great intelligence, adaptability, compassion, and the remarkable ability to solve any crisis at any time.
“Change is the law of the world. In a moment, you become the owner of millions. In another, you become penniless” - a quote by Lord Krishna
Kanha - Morpankh Samraat is an action-adventure series based on the childhood days of Kanha
You can catch the delightful tales of beloved Krishna from 28th May onwards, daily at 10:30 AM only on Sonic!
