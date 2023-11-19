IND vs AUS: 7 Best Places to Watch ICC World Cup Final Match Screening
19 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Enjoy the cricket fervour at some of the best cafes and sports bar in Delhi-NCR
Pebble Street: Styled as a typical European street, the ambience is replete with wrought iron railings, period street lamps. Wear your team merchandise and enjoy an action packed match at Pebble Street on HD screens.
Glued, Noida: With food, fries and beverages, the gaming zone will host the live match screening.
Soi, Delhi: The bar-lounge is all set for the last sip as India head against Australia
Yes Minister: Renowned for its great food and service, Yes Minister is geared up for ICC World Cup final.
With food, face paintings and beverages on the go, people flock to this place for several sports screenings
Dhansoo Cafe in Gurugram is all set to welcome all cricket lovers for the intriguing ICC World Cup final
Underdogs Delhi: This is undoubtedly the best place to watch the ICC Ind vs AUS world cup 2023. The entire bar is whole other vibe with cricket fever soaring high!