IND vs AUS World Cup Final: 9 Foods You Just Cannot Miss When in Ahmedabad
19 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
When in the city, local cuisine is a must try.
IND vs AUS world cup final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and several people have flocked to the city for the iconic match.
Here are some best food and places that should not be missed be it post match or pre!
Street Food at Manek Chowk: This is one of the most popular street food spot in Ahmedabad that is hard miss. Pani poori to dahi halle, the mouthwatering food is a foodies paradise.
Asharfi Ni Kulfi in Gurukul Road: Known as King of Kool Kulfi, it is a great way to end your day post match.
Khaman in Navrangpura: A more juicy version of dhokla, and a must have in Ahmedabad.
Chai and Bun Muska: It is a popular delicacy in this beautiful city.
Dalvada in Navrangpura: These crispy fritters are spicy served with side of coriander chutney.
Juhapura Samosa: It is a type of samosa usually served with chicken or mutton filling.
Law Garden: This is another point to relish the iconic delicacies of Ahmedabad.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By The Novels Of Munshi Premchand