IND vs PAK: 7 Things to Explore in Ahmedabad

14 Oct, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Travelled to Ahmedabad for watching India vs Pakistan cricket match?

you are not alone. Several cricket fans have travelled to watch this iconic match from different cities.

Then you must not leave without exploring these iconic places in the city

Sabarmati Ashram:This is one of the iconic ladmarks of Ahmedabad. This ashram is where MK Ganshi spent several years of his life.

Auto World Vintage Car Museum: Love cars? Do visit this museum and enjoy sleek, ornate and vintage car collection.

Manek chowk: One of the best culinary delights to offer, this stop is just unmissable. Enjoy a tasty street food here!

Adlaj Stepwell: It is one of the most beautiful stepwells in India with a rich history since 1499.

Kankaria Lake:To take a relief from city's chaos, take a stroll by the lakefront. Ithas a zoo, amusement park and few other activities too.

Sunset Cinema: This is is a drive in cinema. This is the perfect way to end the day.

Law Gardens Night Market: Go on a night time shopping spree to buy souvenirs and explore the colours of Ahmedabad.

