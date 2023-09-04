Rohit Kumar Paudel - The name Rohit means 'The first rays of the Sun'
04 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Bhim Sharki - The name Bhim means 'Powerful'. It is an Hindi-originated name and the associated lucky number is 5.
Dipendra Singh Airee - The name Dipendra means 'Lord of lights, Sun'
Karan Kc - The name Karan means 'clever, skillful'
Sompal Kami - The name Sompal means 'stable, calm, home loving, detail oriented'
Kushal Bhurtel - The name Kushal means 'smart, skillful, expert, proficient, wise, happy, auspicious; Another nme of Shiva
Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi - The name Lalit means 'beautiful, desirable, voluptuous, gentle, graceful, Charming, sporting'
Kushal Malla - The name Kushal means 'smart, skillful, expert, proficient, wise, happy, auspicious; Another name of Shiva
Pratis Gc - The name Pratis means 'peaceful, pleasure loving'
Md Arif Sheikh - The name Arif means 'kind, good, smart, knowledgeable and wise'
Gulshan Kumar Jha - The meaning of the name Gulshan is 'Garden'
Sundeep Jora - The name Sundeep /Sandeep refers to a burning flame or lamp
Kishore Mahato - The name Kishore means 'a young boy, Lord Krishna, youth, youthful; The Sun'
Shyam Dhakal - The meaning of Shyam is 'Dark blue, Black, A name of Lord Krishna'
Arjun Saud - The meaning of Arjun is 'lustrous, shiny white (as that of silver), color of the lightning; of the milk; of silver; made of silver.'
Mahamad Asif Sheikh - The meaning of Asif is 'Forgiveness'
Sandeep Lamichhane - The name Sundeep /Sandeep refers to a burning flame or lamp
