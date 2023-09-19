Finding a unique name for your baby can feel like a challenge.

Check here baby name inspired by a train name.

Pragati: This name is inspired by the Pragati Express

Vistara: Inspired by the Vistara Express

Tejaswini: Derived from the Tejaswini Express

Utkarsha: Inspired by the Utkarsha Express

Nirmaanika: Derived from the Nirmaanika Express

Kalindi: This name is inspired by the kalindi express

Saarika: Inspired by the Saarika Express

Poorva: This name is inspired by the poorva express

Swarna: Derived from the Swarna Rekha Express

Annapurna: from annapurna express train

