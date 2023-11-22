Banned! Desi Indian Food Prohibited in Foreign Countries
Due to its association with Indian culture, samosas are banned in Somalia.
Ghee is banned in America due to concerns that it may contribute to obesity and cardiac issues.
Chyawanprash has been banned in Canada since 2005 due to concerns about its high lead and mercury content.
Kebabs are banned in Venice to preserve tradition and decorum.
Poppy seeds are banned in Singapore and Taiwan.
The use of ketchup is prohibited in France.
Jelly cups are prohibited in Australia.
