Katrina Kaif is literally the mountain-over-beach person and her awe-worthy bikini looks are the biggest proof
Katrina Kaif has aced the beachy vibe quite literally with her quirky and colourful choice of clothing
Katrina Kaif raised the hotness levels with her sexy beach attires
Shades of blue are Katrina Kaif's summer favourite
Not just always glam, but simple shorts and top can also happen to look hottest on Katrina Kaif's body
Katrina has a special love towards the fuss-free appeal of co-ord sets that masters comfort and style
Katrina Kaif gives cues on how to ace that-hot-summer-look, this season.
Katrina Kaif raised the bar high in a sexy blue bralette, shorts and transparent white shirt
