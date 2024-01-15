Inside Kriti Sanon's Ethnic Wardrobe- 7 Best Lehengas PICS
15 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kriti Sanon steals hearts in this voluminous lehenga in peach featuring phulkari work in blue hues.
Kriti Sanon proves the power of pink in a beautiful blush lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and embellishment with pearl tassels.
Kriti Sanon makes a fashion statement in a sequinned gold blouse and a floral embroidered lehenga.
Kriti Sanon mesmerises everyone with her beauty in a grey monotone embellished lehenga with a netted dupatta. She added a statement choker to complete the look.
Kriti Sanon blooms in a black brick crystal lehenga featuring a step crop top, a skirt and a matching dupatta.
Kriti Sanon effortlessly masters the traditional ensemble in a black lehenga featuring gold embroidery and a backless choli.
