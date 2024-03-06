International Women’s Day: 8 Celeb-Approved Looks To Channel Your Inner Boss Woman
06 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sonam Kapoor looks refined black velvet suit, accented with a wide belt and paired with knee-high boots, strikes a balance between elegance and trend.
Janhvi Kapoor looks modern in a black two-piece with a cropped blazer and tailored trousers, accented with gold earrings, creating a sleek silhouette.
Deepika Padukone looks alluring in a red ensemble that exudes confidence, with a draped detail for an extra touch of elegance.
Bhumi Pednekar dons a daring yet sophisticated white pantsuit with unique cut-out details, presenting a bold take on professional attire.
Kiara Advani makes a powerful statement in a royal purple pantsuit, featuring exaggerated shoulder pads and a sleek cut, paired with playful patterned heels.
In a timeless and chic black pinstripe suit, softened by a deep neckline, Alia Bhatt combines classic tailoring with modern style elements.
Kareena Kapoor looks opulent in a burgundy suit layered over a lace camisole, accessorised with a statement clutch for a blend of luxury and edge.
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