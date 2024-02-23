Isha Ambani's 7 Sabyasachi Looks To Die For

23 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Isha wowed the crowd in a gold shimmer Sabyasachi saree styled with a diamond choker necklace.

On her big day, Isha Ambani wore this gold and diamond dress by Sabyasachi that featured a train to add a bit of drama to the look.

Isha Ambani’s blue and maroon Sabyasachi saree was a true blend of intricate craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetic.

Isha Ambani looked like a queen of royalty in this red-hued heavily embroidered lehenga paired with exquisite Sabyasachi jewellery.

For her haldi celebration, Isha dolled up in a peachy yellow-orange lehenga featuring gold threadwork and a matching dupatta.

Isha decked up in a pink Sabyasachi lehenga that was covered in hand-embroidered crystals.

Isha looked every bit royal in this vintage pastel lehenga that came with a pistachio dupatta, skirt, and a salmon-coloured blouse

