Isha Ambani's 7 Sabyasachi Looks To Die For
23 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Isha wowed the crowd in a gold shimmer Sabyasachi saree styled with a diamond choker necklace.
On her big day, Isha Ambani wore this gold and diamond dress by Sabyasachi that featured a train to add a bit of drama to the look.
Isha Ambani’s blue and maroon Sabyasachi saree was a true blend of intricate craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetic.
Isha Ambani looked like a queen of royalty in this red-hued heavily embroidered lehenga paired with exquisite Sabyasachi jewellery.
For her haldi celebration, Isha dolled up in a peachy yellow-orange lehenga featuring gold threadwork and a matching dupatta.
Isha decked up in a pink Sabyasachi lehenga that was covered in hand-embroidered crystals.
Isha looked every bit royal in this vintage pastel lehenga that came with a pistachio dupatta, skirt, and a salmon-coloured blouse
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Neha Dhupia's 8 Saree Looks That Stole Our Hearts